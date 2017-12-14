 ATM stolen from Waterloo tavern - Republic-Times | News

ATM stolen from Waterloo tavern

By on December 14, 2017 at 1:38 pm

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of an ATM machine earlier this week from inside Route 3 Bar & Grill just south of Waterloo.

The tavern is located at 6180 State Route 3 near Kaskaskia Road.

The theft occurred shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. Forced entry was gained through a door at the tavern, he said.

“We have some leads and are following up on them,” Rohlfing said.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior in that area around the time of the theft is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 939-8651.


