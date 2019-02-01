Athena’s Puppies | Pets of the Week

These precious seven-week old husky-shepherd mix puppies are Athena’s babies.

Some may remember Athena as the mom who was rescued from Arkansas, having recently given birth in a trash can.

Helping Strays is happy to report that shelter director Bill Dahlkamp is adopting Athena, but her eight babies are looking for their forever homes.

Sundance, Black Jack, Butch, Cassidy, Wyatt, James and Mae West are in foster homes, learning manners and potty training.

In order to meet one of these beauties, call the shelter at 939-7389 to schedule and appointment for a meet-and-greet.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.