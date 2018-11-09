Aspen | Pet of the Week

Beautiful Aspen loves people.

She is a bit shy right now, so please don’t let her reaction in the shelter deter you from giving her a chance. Aspen walks well on a lead and she is very treat motivated.

She is a strong stocky girl and would benefit from some basic training classes. She will do best in a household with older children and where she is the only pet.

Aspen has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. Aspen would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment.

If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Aspen’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need: the medical care, crate, food, etc.

Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know Aspen. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.