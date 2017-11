By Republic-Times on November 21, 2017 at 4:36 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Ashlyn Wightman of the Gibault Catholic High School girls basketball team.

The 6-foot-tall sophomore center has been a force inside for the Hawks (2-1) so far this season, averaging nearly a double-double per game.

Wightman scored 35 points and pulled down 29 rebounds over three games at last week’s Dupo Cat Classic, including a 15-point, 10-rebound, seven-block performance in Saturday’s tourney title game loss to Father McGivney. (Corey Saathoff photo)