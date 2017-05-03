Art brings Buck’s innocence to life

No artwork, museum exhibit or display could do justice in recreating and memorializing the life of the late Emma Buck.

But with an art show slated for this Sunday at the Henke-Buck Ancestral Farm, located at 3373 Ahne Road in Waterloo, Buck’s friend and historian Annie Rieken said she hopes to in some way showcase the innocence and child-like wonder Buck held onto even into her later years.

“I wonder sometimes in modernity if we’ve lost our capacity for wonder or enchantment,” she said. “Everything is so ‘right now,’ and ‘it’s all about me.’ And we get impatient if our app doesn’t open up right away.

“But (Emma’s) artwork takes me back to the frame of mind of an innocent girl with wonder. And she did this as a little girl because she liked doing it. She wasn’t getting paid for it. It was just from the heart. She couldn’t express herself, but she could put it on paper.”

For instance, Buck took a picture of a bunny in a boot and sketched her own rendition of it that includes the bunny with a mischievous look on its face as it eyes a basketful of carrots and other goodies.

“Someone would give her a photo and say, ‘Oh, can you copy this?’ And she would take it and turn it into a story,” Rieken supported.

Buck, who lived beyond 100 years of age, spent her entire life sequestered on a pre-Civil War era farm where she used only handmade tools, kept every family heirloom — including her grandmother’s wedding dress — and never married. She began sketching different scenes, people and animals at age 6, and continued that passion into early adolescence…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the May 3 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.