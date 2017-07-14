Arrests made following armed robbery

Formal charges are expected Friday afternoon following an armed robbery that occurred late Thursday night in Monroe County.

At about 11:50 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a man on Litteken Lane near Steppig Road in rural Columbia. The man told the police dispatcher he was meeting a subject to conduct a sale of a cell phone through a transaction arranged via the internet swap site app LetGo. Two black males in an older model red Pontiac Grand Am pulled up to his driveway, he said, with one of the men pointing a handgun at the victim during the meeting and driving away with his phone, police said.

The Grand Am was seen traveling north on Bluff Road into Columbia, then onto Route 3, and police attempted to prevent its getaway, but decided to terminate pursuit once the car crossed the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 into St. Louis County. Columbia police assisted the sheriff’s department in the pursuit. The suspects threw the gun out of the car during the pursuit, Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. Police recovered the weapon along the roadway in Columbia.

The suspects, one of which is a juvenile, were eventually located in East St. Louis early Friday morning and arrested, Rohlfing said. An East St. Louis police officer handling a separate call observed the suspect vehicle and apprehended the men.

The juvenile was transported to the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center in Belleville. The other suspect, Warren D. Collins, 19, of Belleville, was expected to be arraigned Friday in Monroe County Circuit Court on multiple felony charges that include armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, theft, and possession of a firearm and ammunition without an FOID card.

Police also learned that these individuals may be responsible for an armed robbery that occurred in Pontoon Beach earlier Thursday evening.

Rohlfing urged the public to conduct transactions organized through online swap sites in public places, such as a police department lobby or parking lot.