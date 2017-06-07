Anthony V. Neff | Obituary

Anthony V. “Tony” Neff, 90, of Smithton, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Legacy Place, Waterloo.

He was born Aug. 25, 1926, in Paderborn, son of the late Peter and Cecelia Neff (nee Brielmaier).

He married Arlene K. Neff (nee Speichinger) Nov. 21, 1950; she preceded him in death Aug. 28, 2015, after 64 years of marriage.

Mr. Neff was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton, and a member of the Holy Name Society at church.

Tony was a Korean War veteran and a lifelong member and past commander of American Legion Smithton GEM Post No. 937.

He was a member of St. Clair County Farm Bureau and Smithton Commercial Club, and a past board member for Smithton Township and the Smithton Lumber Company.

Tony was a long-time bowler and bowled in many tourneys, including the Farm Bureau and Legion Tournaments, and he was also league secretary for Panorama Lanes.

He helped start the Smithton Community Bingo and St. John’s Quilt Bingo, and managed the peach stand at the Smithton picnics.

He enjoyed playing softball and played on both the Farm Bureau league and his church league.

Tony was a skilled card player, A St. Louis Cardinals fan, blood donor, and a lifetime farmer.

Survivors include his four sons and a daughter, Michael (Cynthia) Neff of Belleville, Kathleen (Matt) Yarber of Smithton, Steven (Lynn) Neff of Treynor, Iowa, Richard (Karen) Neff of Belleville, and Gerald (Susan) Neff of Goshen, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Aaron Neff, Ryan Neff, Sara (Michael) Renneker, Brent (fiancée Danielle Eckert) Yarber, Kimberly Yarber, Ethan (Chanelle) Neff, Amanda (fiance Tony Hummert) Neff, Zachary Neff, and Andrew Neff; two step-grandchildren, Steven Fischer and Austin Fischer; two great-grandchildren, Kayla Renneker and Evan Renneker; two brothers, Lorraine “Beanie” (Helen) Neff, and Cyril (Janet) Neff; a brother-in-law, Leo (Alice) Speichinger; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Orville) Haudrich, and Ruth Speichinger; and nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Herbert (Helen) Neff; a sister, Rita (Sylvester “Pete”) Zoeller; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Speichinger, Roy Speichinger, and William Speichinger.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Legacy Place, Hospice of Southern Illinois, and Home Instead for their kindness shown to Dad.

Visitation was June 4, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, and June 5, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Smithton.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 5, at the church, Reverend Stanley Konieczny officiating.

Interment with full military honors followed at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Smithton.

Memorials may be made to St. John the Baptist Building Fund, Hospice of Southern Illinois or Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.