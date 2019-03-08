Annie | Pet of the Week

Annie is an adorable petite girl. She loves to play with tennis balls, chew on bones and romp with other dogs her size.

Annie has not been well socialized and is shy toward people, strange noises, and new things. She will need a family who will be patient and understanding with her. She is very treat motivated and has already made strides by taking treats out of a humans hand.

Her new family should not have small children who can startle her and a fenced in yard would be ideal so she can explore in a safe environment. Annie has a lot of potential to be a loving and loyal dog, she just needs to gain confidence.

Will you be the human to help Annie?

Annie is a one-year-old beagle mix and weighs 20 pounds. Visit this cutie at the Helping Strays shelter.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.