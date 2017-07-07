Andy Galle | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on July 7, 2017 at 12:55 pm
Andy Galle
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is longtime Waterloo Millers starting pitcher Andy Galle. The ace righthander is 4-1 in league play this season with a 1.93 ERA.
On Saturday, Galle threw a nine-inning complete game to lead the Millers to a 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Printers in the Valmeyer Midsummer Classic at Borsch Park.
