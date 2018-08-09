Alva Dean Sullivan | Obituary

Alva Dean Sullivan (nee McCoy), 77, of Waterloo, died Aug. 4, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 17, 1940, in Salem, Mo., daughter of the late Edward P. and Iva M. McCoy (nee Craig).

She graduated 8th grade at Gratiot School, St. Louis. She worked at Deaconess Hospital, and she ran a bar in Waterloo called the Half Way for nine years.

She was a member of NARVE (National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees Inc.) and Piston Pushers-Retired Auto Club.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Derrill Sullivan; children Donna L. (Brandon) Timpe, Sherry D. (Jeff) Bicklein, Christina M. Straub (Ron Embry) and Jeri D. Sullivan (Jason Plake); grandchildren Jaime Jaeger-Werner, Erin Straub, Lyndsay Straub, Andrew Bicklein, Natalie Bicklein, Samantha Chartrand, Thomas Whitehouse and Madeline Bicklein; great-grandchildren Blayne Straub, Jimmy McCance, Iva McCance, Zoey Chartrand, Michael Middleton Jr., Justin McCance Jr., and Jacob Chartrand.

Alva was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack McCoy and sister Paula Coplin.

Visitation was Aug. 6, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Aug. 7, at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Medical Imaging and Radiation Therapeutics Academic Gift Fund.