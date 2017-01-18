Allie Grace Crawford | Birth
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on January 18, 2017 at 1:54 pm
Allie Grace Crawford
Jamie and Jason Crawford of Benton, Ark., have announced the birth of their daughter, Allie Grace Crawford.
She was born Oct. 10, 2016, at Baptist Health Medical Center, Little Rock, Ark. She weighed 7 pounds, and was 18.25 inches long.
She was welcomed home by her big sister, Ava Claire, 4.
Her maternal grandparents are Tom and Pat Smith of Waterloo. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Donna Crawford of Benton, Ark.
Her great-grandmother is Sally Smith of Waterloo.
