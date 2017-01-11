Retail theft at Walmart leads to foot chase

The Waterloo Police Department responded to Walmart for an alleged retail theft in progress Saturday at about noon.

Police attempted to contact a person of interest inside Walmart — a 26-year-old white male residing in the 100 block of Pine Street in Marissa.

The person of interest fled on foot into the parking lot and attempted to leave in a vehicle parked on the lot. After ignoring verbal commands to stop, a Taser X26 was deployed. Walmart told police the person of interest had a firearm concealed in a toolbox inside the cart during the foot chase. Police later determined the alleged firearm was a BB gun replica.

Police arrested the 26-year-old, discovering stolen merchandise from Walmart on his person and stolen merchandise from the Belleville Walmart inside the vehicle. An undetermined amount of suspected methamphetamine was also discovered following the arrest.

A second person of interest, a 34-year-old white male residing in the 400 block of 4th Street in Caseyville, was also arrested as he attempted to leave the scene on foot. Police discovered Motorola walkie talkie devices following the arrest of both subjects.

No charges were filed on Saturday, but felony charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Waterloo Police Captain Jeff Prosise at 939-3377.