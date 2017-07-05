The large amount of talent displayed on local high school softball fields this past spring made it rather difficult to decide on the 2017 Republic-Times All-Local Softball Team, and that’s a good thing.

Here’s a look at this year’s team.

FIRST TEAM

Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia. A senior leader for the Eagles, Weilbacher finished her stellar CHS career with a school record 200 hits. The shortstop ranked first in the entire St. Louis area in triples (10), second in doubles (18), third in runs (52), and seventh in average (.530). She also had 35 RBIs.

Megan Brown, Dupo. Another senior leader, Brown was an integral part of four regional titles with the Tigers, including last year’s state runner-up finish. She hit .494 with nine home runs — good for fourth in the St. Louis area — and 26 RBIs. On the mound, she was 13-5 with a 1.19 ERA, which was ninth best in the St. Louis area.

Chelsea Hooker, Valmeyer. This super sophomore was a shining star for the Pirates this spring, hitting .541 (sixth best in the St. Louis area). Her seven triples ranked second in the area behind Weilbacher. She also hit three home runs and had 21 RBIs.

Calli Wibbenmeyer, Columbia. A junior first baseman, Wibbenmeyer hit .516 with three home runs, 35 RBIs and 42 runs scored for the Eagles.

Taylor Esmon, Dupo. Along with Brown, Esmon helped provide a solid one-two power punch in the Tigers lineup. Esmon’s 13 home runs ranked second in the entire St. Louis area. She hit .465 with 45 RBIs.

Erica Schaab, Waterloo. Yet another senior leader, Schaab led the way offensively for the Bulldogs this spring, hitting .455 with nine home runs (fourth best in the area), nine stolen bases and 28 RBIs.

Kelly Metter, Columbia. The senior theme continues, as Metter capped off a successful athletic career at CHS by hitting .448 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs. Her 45 runs ranked fourth in the St. Louis area.

Lexi Touchette, Columbia. A junior third baseman, Touchette hit .423 with seven home runs. Her 47 RBIs ranked third in the St. Louis area.

Chelsy Pena, Columbia. This junior catcher enjoyed a successful spring, hitting .418 with five home runs, 35 RBIs and 43 runs scored.

Miranda Brown, Waterloo. Brown makes the first team as the designated player after hitting .408 with five home runs and 23 RBIs this spring.

Read the rest of this story, including second team and honorable mentions in the July 5 issue of the Republic-Times.

