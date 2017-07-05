The 2017 season had its share of enjoyable moments in local high school girls soccer, including a sectional title for Columbia and regional title for Waterloo.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Girls Soccer Team, featuring all the top players Monroe County has to offer.

FIRST TEAM

Sydney Luedeman, Waterloo. A three-time member of the R-T’s All-Local First Team, Luedeman scored 23 goals and added six assists during a stellar junior season. She’ll be back to lead the Bulldogs once again in 2018.

Kennedy Jones, Columbia. A sophomore transfer from Ursuline Academy in St. Louis, Jones quickly made a name for herself on the local soccer scene, leading the Eagles with 22 goals and seven assists — including eight game-winners.

Rylee Iorio, Columbia. Named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association All-Sectional Team, Iorio posted an 18-2-1 record with 16 shutouts and a .909 save percentage as goalkeeper for the Eagles.

Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia. Another repeat member of our All-Local First Team, Wittenbrink provided senior leadership for the Eagles. She scored 10 goals and three assists. Wittenbrink also made the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team.

Dani Maurer, Waterloo. This junior played solid defense once again for the Bulldogs this spring, earning inclusion on the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team as well as her second All-Local First Team selection.

Abby Phelps, Gibault. A junior midfielder, Phelps scored six goals with an assist for a young Hawks squad. She was also named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team.

Taylor Parks, Columbia. Yet another junior on the list, Parks provided stellar defense for the Eagles and was also named to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team. She scored a goal with three assists in 2017.

Paige Kinzinger, Waterloo. The first of two freshmen to make this year’s team, Kinzinger scored six goals with 12 assists this spring for the Bulldogs. She was named an IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention.

Reagan Mauch, Columbia. This freshman midfielder provided the Eagles with an extra scoring punch this spring, notching 11 goals with five assists.

Mollie Zeisset, Waterloo. A senior leader, Zeisset ranked second on the Bulldogs is scoring in 2017 with 10 goals and seven assists.

Fae Harrell, Columbia. This super sophomore enjoyed a breakout 2017 campaign, scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists for the Eagles.

