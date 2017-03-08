Although there were no regional titles to be had on the local high school girls basketball scene this season, the Waterloo, Columbia, Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo hoops squads put forth maximum effort in area gyms this winter.

Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Girls Basketball Team.

FIRST TEAM

Taylor Augustine, Waterloo. Augustine finished her career as the second-leading scorer in Waterloo High School girls hoops history. The senior averaged 11 points per game this season, including 76 percent free-throw shooting. She scored her 1,000th career point Jan. 21 in a win at Valmeyer.

Madelyne Juenger, Columbia. Juenger led the Eagles to a share of the Cahokia Conference crown this season, averaging 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.19 blocks per game. The senior was named MVP of the Candy Cane Classic at Gibault, which the Eagles won.

Catherine Deterding, Gibault. Another senior, Deterding led the Hawks in scoring at 9.1 points per game. She also pulled down seven rebounds per game this season.

Kat Finnerty, Waterloo. Finnerty added to the senior leadership of Bulldogs teammate Augustine this season, averaging 10 points, eight rebounds and one block per game.

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia. This sophomore showed flashes of hoops stardom this season for the Eagles, averaging 9.5 points and 2.62 steals per game. The future looks bright for Bonaldi.

