All-Local Football Team selected

The local high school football scene featured two teams that advanced to the playoffs in their respective classes this past fall, meaning the talent was at a high level.
The Columbia Eagles finished the regular season undefeated and advanced to the second round of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs. The Waterloo Bulldogs advanced to the Class 5A playoffs and came within an eyelash of upsetting Highland in the first round.
Here’s a look at this year’s Republic-Times All-Local Football Team.
OFFENSE
QB – Greg Long (Columbia) – Long was an all-state selection for his dominating senior season as signal caller for the Eagles. He finished with 1,862 passing yards, 347 rushing yards and 35 total touchdowns.
RB – Colton Byrd (Columbia) – This junior rushed for 1,707 yards and scored 23 touchdowns for the Eagles behind a strong offensive line.
RB – Scott Nanney (Waterloo) – Nanney flashed his breakaway speed during a successful campaign that saw him rush for 948 yards and seven TDs for the Bulldogs.
WR – Jordan Holmes (Columbia) – This talented junior tallied 1,020 yards receiving for the Eagles with 12 TDs.
WR – Kyle Knefelkamp (Waterloo) – Knefelkamp came up with big plays all season for the Bulldogs. He finished with 478 yards receiving and 213 yards rushing with six TDs. He was also a threat in the return game.
WR – Mitch Daniels (Columbia) – Daniels finished second in receiving for the Eagles this past season with 309 yards.
Offensive Line – Columbia’s Cole Napier, Mitch Huebner and Bryant Goacher were part of an offensive line that paved the way for 2,200 yards rushing this season. Joining them on the All-Local Team are Waterloo’s James Neary and Dupo’s Mackay Ham.
