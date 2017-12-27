Alice P. Huff | Obituary

Alice P. Huff (nee Presley), 86, of St. Louis, died Dec. 26, 2017, in Arnold, Mo.

She was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Howell County, Mo., daughter of the late Albert L. and Virginia L. Presley (nee Adams).

Alice was a former teacher at Waterloo High School. She was also a former real-estate broker, and graduated from Arkansas State University with a master’s degree.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Rickert; children William Edward Huff, Charles David Huff; granddaughter Elena Nora Huff; and adopted grandson Jason Cooper.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to veterans’ organizations or donor’s choice.



