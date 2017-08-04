Alex Schmidt | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Alex Schmidt. A 2005 graduate of Waterloo High School, Schmidt placed first in the heavyweight division with a bench press of 465 pounds at the 2017 Missouri Show Me Games powerlifting competition held July 22 in Columbia, Mo. He also tied for first place overall out of approximately 200 total competitors.

Schmidt was joined at the competition by fellow Monroe County YMCA members Carol and Glenn Bournstein, who won gold medals in their divisions. Those who came to cheer Schmidt on included his mother Tracy Sharp, father Mark Schmidt, and sister Lauren Schmidt.

Alex, who works as a personl trainer at Flipmode Fysique in Belleville, thanked Bill Wildoner for helping him with his lift-offs.