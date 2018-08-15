After tragedy, Webb family keeps clogging

The lives of the Webb family changed forever on Feb. 27, when their SUV was struck by a dump truck on Route 3 in Columbia.

That crash claimed the life of Emily Webb, the matriarch of the family, and injured all six of her children.

Two of the children, Olivia and Levi, stayed in the hospital for almost three months to receive surgery and therapy to treat various injuries.

Now, life is returning to some semblance of normality, thanks in part to the family rejoining The Thunder and Lightning Cloggers, a local dance group the Webbs have participated in for years.

Bryan Webb, Emily’s husband, explained why the family got back to clogging almost as soon as they could.

“One, it’s good therapy for Olivia (who suffered severe brain trauma),” he said. “And, two, we all really enjoy it. It’s kind of like asking ‘why would you walk after the accident?’ It’s something we did all the time.”

Clogging, a type of folk dancing in which the dancers’ footwear is used percussively by striking it against the floor, has been in the family for generations.

Bryan and Emily met when they both joined a clogging group called The Happy Tappy Cloggers. The group was for ages 9-18. Bryan and Emily were 11…>>>

