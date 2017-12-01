Aero | Pet of the Week

Aero is a high energy and active guy looking for an active family.

He is smart, loving and friendly. He is good with kids and other dogs, but not cats.

This handsome one-year-old boy loves chew toys, and knows how to sit, shake and down. Aero would benefit from a little obedience training and activities to keep him busy to drain his energy.

Aero is ready to start his new life and can’t wait to meet his new family.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.