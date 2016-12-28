Aaron L. Reitz | Obituary

Aaron L. Reitz, 79, of Waterloo, died Dec. 24, 2016, in Waterloo.

He was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Waterloo, son of the late Fred and Leora Reitz (nee Reinhold).

Aaron was retired as the Monroe County Circuit Clerk (1995-2010) and from the Social Security Administration (1961-1994). He was a member of the Monroe County Democratic Club, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Holy Name Society. He was a former president of the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Board, and the Morrison-Talbott Library Board.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps (1957-1959), and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Illinois (1961).

Aaron was devoted to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, his wife, Janet. He was passionate about his work and serving the community. He was especially proud of his children and grandchildren. Aaron also loved a good joke and bad jokes were even better.

He is survived by his children Kurt (Conni) Reitz, Kris (Wendy) Reitz, and Kara (Ron) Lavoie; grandchildren Erin, Samantha, Brittany, Allison, Nick (Jessi), and Kaila; sisters and brother Orlou (Bob) Burkemper, Germain (Frank) Leingang, and Neil (Dee) Reitz; sisters-in-law Margaret Reitz and Mary Reitz; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet C. Reitz (nee Toenjes); sister Carol Reitz; and brothers Leroy, Roger, Fredrick, Floyd and Glennon Reitz.

Visitation was Dec. 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 28, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment followed at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Gibault Catholic High School or Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School.