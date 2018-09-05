Death Notices | 9/5/18

Karin Lynn Whelan

Karin Lynn Whelan, 30, of Red Bud, died Aug. 30, 2018, in St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were Sept. 3-4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Pastor Russell Koen officiating.

Interment followed at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

Louise B. Hepp

Louise B. Hepp (nee Bauman), 73, of Millstadt, died Sept. 1, 2018, in Millstadt.

A memorial visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 5, at Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 6, at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, Msgr. Marvin Volk officiating.

Interment will follow at Mount Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt.

Sook Ja Yan

Sook Ja Yan (nee Jun), 82, of Columbia, formerly of Cahokia, died Aug. 30, 2018, in Columbia.

Visitation and funeral services were Sept. 5, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia

Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville.

Frances Lee Papproth

Frances Lee Papproth, 74, of Waterloo, died Sept. 1, 2018, in Waterloo.

There will be no public services, per Ms. Papproth’s request.

Charlotte C. Sullivan

Charlotte C. Sullivan, 74, of Columbia, died Aug. 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

Private family services will be held.