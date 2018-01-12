Missouri homicide suspects arrested in Waterloo

Two people wanted in connection with a homicide this weekend in Franklin County, Mo., were arrested early Monday morning in Waterloo.

According to a press release, the Waterloo Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police began assisting the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department with the homicide investigation on Sunday.

ISP contacted the suspects related to the homicide investigation in the 300 block of Morrison Avenue in Waterloo early Monday.

The suspects were arrested and are now being held at the Waterloo Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Neighbors reported a strong police presence surrounding a residence at 310 Morrison Avenue, including law enforcement personnel dressed in tactical gear.

Check back for more details as they become available.