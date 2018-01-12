 Missouri homicide suspects arrested in Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Missouri homicide suspects arrested in Waterloo

By on January 15, 2018 at 8:50 am

A Waterloo police car remains parked outside of a home at 310 Morrison Avenue on Monday following the arrest of two people wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Franklin County, Mo. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Two people wanted in connection with a homicide this weekend in Franklin County, Mo., were arrested early Monday morning in Waterloo.

According to a press release, the Waterloo Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police began assisting the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department with the homicide investigation on Sunday.

ISP contacted the suspects related to the homicide investigation in the 300 block of Morrison Avenue in Waterloo early Monday.

The suspects were arrested and are now being held at the Waterloo Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Neighbors reported a strong police presence surrounding a residence at 310 Morrison Avenue, including law enforcement personnel dressed in tactical gear.

