Car fire at Waterloo Schnucks
By Sean McGowan
on December 22, 2017 at 5:25 pm
The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Police Department responded to the Waterloo Schnucks parking lot near the former Tequila Mexican Restaurant location for a fully engulfed vehicle fire at about 4:55 p.m. Friday. No injuries were sustained in the incident.
Pictured, Waterloo firefighters work to extinguish flames shooting out of a vehicle in the Waterloo Schnucks parking lot. (Sean McGowan photo)
Sean McGowan
