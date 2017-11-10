Weekend deaths under investigation

The Monroe County coroner and local police are investigating two deaths that occurred over the weekend in separate incidents.

Illinois State Police crime scene units responded in both cases due to the nature of the deaths, Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said.

Columbia police and EMS were called about 1 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 1400 block of Frontage Road for a male who was unresponsive. The coroner pronounced Travis R. Schlemmer, 36, of Columbia, deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday, Hill said, with no cause of death revealed during the pathological examination. Toxicology test results are pending.

About 11:35 a.m. Sunday, the coroner’s office responded at the request of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to a home on Maeystown Road in rural Waterloo following the death of a young man. Hill pronounced Devin T. Hiller, 28, of Cahokia, dead at the scene.

An autopsy and toxicology tests will be conducted soon in that case, Hill said.

Both deaths remain under investigation.

Funeral arrangements for Schlemmer are pending at Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia.

Funeral arrangements for Hiller are pending at Pyatt Funeral Home in Pinckneyville.